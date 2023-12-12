Deadline to nominate forest for protection under Forest Legacy Program coming Friday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The deadline to nominate a forest for protection under the Forest Legacy Program is this Friday.

Funded by the Inflation Reduction Act, the Forest Legacy Program provides funding to purchase land and protect it for future generations. There are three categories for eligible land – large plots that are ecologically important, lands that have tribal significance, or small tracts of land located adjacent to a larger protected area to be nominated for protection.

The Michigan DNR says there are likely a lot of places in the U.P. that people would like to see protected.

“I think the U.P. is a place that has a lot of different places that are really cool to people. It’s almost like everybody who gets out in the woods has more than one place that they think is really cool,” said John Pepin, Michigan DNR deputy public information officer. “Sometimes you find out that the place has no protections; that it could be sold into private hands and perhaps the public wouldn’t be able to visit it anymore. So, maybe there’s some really cool place that somebody thinks is worthy of protection or worthy of keeping open to the public and they want to ensure that it’s going to be there for the future for not only them, but for other people who come after them. That would be a good reason to nominate a property. My guess is there’s a lot of them in the U.P. that people think are valuable enough to be nominated.”

You can nominate a plot of land for protection here.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.