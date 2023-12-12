Annual Diaper Drive taking place until the end of December

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Keweenaw Family Resource Center Executive Director Iola Brubaker talks to Mandy Koskela about the increased need for diapers and wipes in the Upper Peninsula.

The Copper Country Great Start Family Coalition is hosting the Annual Diaper Drive until December 31. Donations will go towards the KFRC’s Baby Closet.

To donate or find out more, call (906) 482-9363.

