Annual Diaper Drive taking place until the end of December

Donations accepted include new and unused diapers and wipes
Donate new and unused diapers or wipes to the Keweenaw Family Resource Center through the end of December.
By Mandy Koskela
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 9:36 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Keweenaw Family Resource Center Executive Director Iola Brubaker talks to Mandy Koskela about the increased need for diapers and wipes in the Upper Peninsula.

The Copper Country Great Start Family Coalition is hosting the Annual Diaper Drive until December 31. Donations will go towards the KFRC’s Baby Closet.

To donate or find out more, call (906) 482-9363.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The charging port of an electric bus.
L’Anse Area Schools gets new electric buses
Michigan gas price average falls 9 cents from last week
Duluth Fire Department rescues dog from Lake Superior
Duluth firefighters save dog from 8-foot waves in Lake Superior
snow
A front brings light snow tonight
Gov. Whitmer signs final bill in Reproductive Health Act

Latest News

Upper Michigan Today
Sen. McBroom discussed his work in the past legislative session in Lansing.
State Senator Ed McBroom gives legislative report to Dickinson County Board of Commissioners
A conceptual rendering of housing for 600 W. Spring St. in Marquette.
Marquette City Commission approves new Habitat for Humanity housing project
Volunteers filled around 906 bags Monday night with loads of food such as cereal and fruits,...
Dozens of volunteers fill hundreds of bags at 31 Backpacks winter break Big Pack
The Marquette County Conservation District compost
Marquette County Conservation District shares tips for winter composting