Wintry showers, gusty winds before brief warm-up midweek

A Western Hudson Bay low pressure system brings snow and gusty winds to Upper Michigan Monday night through early Tuesday. Gusty winds continue following system passage, with gale-force wind gusts of 40 mph or higher in the Keweenaw Peninsula. Lake effect snow picks up in the northwest wind belts, with snow totals over 10″ possible for Eastern U.P. areas by the end of Tuesday. Whiteout conditions from patchy blowing snow is possible in the northwest wind belts until showers taper off towards Wednesday.

Drier, warmer conditions build up towards Thursday before wintry showers cool down temperatures this weekend.

A cold burst of air from the Canadian Shield brings unseasonably temperatures to Upper Michigan early next week, plus lake effect snow in the north wind belts.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with snow showers spreading west to east through Tuesday morning; brief bursts of heavy snow possible in the Copper Country overnight; blustery with westerly winds gusting over 30 mph

>Lows: 10s to 20s (coldest interior west)

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow in the northwest wind belts; areas of blowing snow possible near Lake Superior, sunnier conditions and fewer snow showers farther south; west through northwest winds gusting over 30 mph

>Highs: 20s/30

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with lake effect snow tapering east

>Highs: 30

Thursday: Mostly sunny, warm and windy with southwest winds gusting over 30 mph

>Highs: 40s/50

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and snow; windy

>Highs: 30s/40

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with rain/snow mix tapering in the afternoon

>Highs: 30s/40

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain, snow, freezing rain/sleet and windy

>Highs: 30s/40

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow in the north wind belts; colder

>Highs: 20s

