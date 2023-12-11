Wildcats beat Huskies 3-1, earn series split

NMU hockey takes down MTU 3-1 to split the rivalry series, Marquette hockey beats Sault Ste. Marie
By TV6 News Team
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 12:03 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University Wildcats defended home ice on Saturday against Michigan Tech University, defeating the Huskies 3-1 to earn a series split and three crucial points in the CCHA standings.

The ‘Cats jumped out of the gates in the opening frame, scoring twice in the opening period with one in the opening minute and one in the dying minutes of the frame. Both teams scored a goal in the second period, but the ‘Cats shut down the Huskies from there on out, only allowing 10 shots on goal between the second and third periods. The Huskies pulled the netminder in an effort to get within grasp, but the Wildcat defensive unit stayed strong and finished out the game with a win.

Rylan Van Unen, Aiden Gallacher and Josh Zinger all scored for the ‘Cats, and Reilly Funk recorded two assists for his second career multi-point game.

Trailing 3-0 early in the second period, MTU’s Ryland Mosley found some time and space on a breakaway after a long stretch pass from Chase Pietila. He ripped in his ninth goal of the season and 27th of his career at the 12:00 mark. Marcus Pedersen added the second assist.

The ‘Cats outshot the Huskies 29-19, went 2/2 on the PK, won 33 faceoffs to 29, and blocked 23 shots to 15. NMU’s Beni Halasz made 18 saves on 19 shots, a .947 SV%.

The Wildcats gained three important points in the CCHA standings, improving to 7-9-2 overall and 5-5-0 in CCHA play. The Huskies fall to 8-8-3 overall and 6-4-0 in CCHA play.

Michigan Tech is off until the 57th annual Great Lakes Invitational on December 28-29 at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids. The Huskies begin the tournament against Alaska in the first semifinal. Michigan State and Ferris State will meet in the late semifinal.

The ‘Cats start their winter recess and are back at the Berry Events Center on Saturday, January 6, 2024, when they host the MTU Huskies for an exhibition game.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

animal cruelty graphic
Couple accused of animal abandonment responds to information released by Marquette County Sheriff’s Office
The Solander building after the fire.
Stephenson community supports people impacted by fire
The state is making preparations to acquire 8,240 acres of land near Keweenaw Point in...
Michigan DNR, TNC in Michigan discuss Keweenaw Point land acquisition announcement
Organizers said the third-year event Community College powwow grows in population every year.
3rd annual Keweenaw Bay Ojibwa Community College Powwow featured women Mistress of Ceremonies
People young and old stopped by to decorate cookies with Doozers.
Final Doozers cookie decorating event saw many decorators

Latest News

Newcomer nets career high, helping NMU women's basketball take down SVSU, MTU women's...
NMU women's basketball takes down SVSU, MTU women's basketball falls against Wayne State
NMU men's basketball improves to 2-0 in GLIAC play with win over SVSU, MTU men's basketball...
NMU men's basketball improves to 2-0 in GLIAC play with win over SVSU, MTU men's basketball picks up their first conference win over Wayne State
NMU hockey takes down MTU 3-1 to split the rivalry series, Marquette hockey beats Sault Ste....
NMU hockey takes down MTU 3-1 to split the rivalry series, Marquette hockey beats Sault Ste. Marie
Michigan Tech defeated Northern Michigan 4-2 at the John MacInnes Student Ice Arena on Dec. 8,...
MTU Huskies come back for Friday win over NMU Wildcats