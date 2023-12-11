Wildcats beat Huskies 3-1, earn series split

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University Wildcats defended home ice on Saturday against Michigan Tech University, defeating the Huskies 3-1 to earn a series split and three crucial points in the CCHA standings.

The ‘Cats jumped out of the gates in the opening frame, scoring twice in the opening period with one in the opening minute and one in the dying minutes of the frame. Both teams scored a goal in the second period, but the ‘Cats shut down the Huskies from there on out, only allowing 10 shots on goal between the second and third periods. The Huskies pulled the netminder in an effort to get within grasp, but the Wildcat defensive unit stayed strong and finished out the game with a win.

Rylan Van Unen, Aiden Gallacher and Josh Zinger all scored for the ‘Cats, and Reilly Funk recorded two assists for his second career multi-point game.

Trailing 3-0 early in the second period, MTU’s Ryland Mosley found some time and space on a breakaway after a long stretch pass from Chase Pietila. He ripped in his ninth goal of the season and 27th of his career at the 12:00 mark. Marcus Pedersen added the second assist.

The ‘Cats outshot the Huskies 29-19, went 2/2 on the PK, won 33 faceoffs to 29, and blocked 23 shots to 15. NMU’s Beni Halasz made 18 saves on 19 shots, a .947 SV%.

The Wildcats gained three important points in the CCHA standings, improving to 7-9-2 overall and 5-5-0 in CCHA play. The Huskies fall to 8-8-3 overall and 6-4-0 in CCHA play.

Michigan Tech is off until the 57th annual Great Lakes Invitational on December 28-29 at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids. The Huskies begin the tournament against Alaska in the first semifinal. Michigan State and Ferris State will meet in the late semifinal.

The ‘Cats start their winter recess and are back at the Berry Events Center on Saturday, January 6, 2024, when they host the MTU Huskies for an exhibition game.

