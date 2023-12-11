Visit Keweenaw challenges everyone with Keweenaw snowfall amount challenge

CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - Visit Keweenaw challenges you to take your best guess at how deep the snow will get this year in the Keweenaw.

Community members, visitors, and even people outside the U.P. can participate. Snow totals will be provided by the Keweenaw County Road Commission to determine this season’s snowfall. The full amount will be determined once the commission stops reporting.

Participants must submit guesses made in inches. The winner with the closest guess without going over will win pieces of Visit Keweenaw merchandise.

“We’re hoping people will take a look, go back, see how much snow we’ve gotten in the past,” says Visit Keweenaw Public Relations & Events Coordinator Jesse Wiederhold. “And you’ll see it does vary, but there’s this really sweet spot that we tend to get around. Won’t say what it is yet.”

Guesses can be submitted up until 5 in the afternoon on December 15. To submit a guess, click here.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.