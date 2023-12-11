Visit Keweenaw challenges everyone with Keweenaw snowfall amount challenge

Snow totals will be provided by the Keweenaw County Road Commission to determine this season's...
Snow totals will be provided by the Keweenaw County Road Commission to determine this season's snowfall.(WLUC)
By Colin Jackson
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 5:34 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - Visit Keweenaw challenges you to take your best guess at how deep the snow will get this year in the Keweenaw.

Community members, visitors, and even people outside the U.P. can participate. Snow totals will be provided by the Keweenaw County Road Commission to determine this season’s snowfall. The full amount will be determined once the commission stops reporting.

Participants must submit guesses made in inches. The winner with the closest guess without going over will win pieces of Visit Keweenaw merchandise.

“We’re hoping people will take a look, go back, see how much snow we’ve gotten in the past,” says Visit Keweenaw Public Relations & Events Coordinator Jesse Wiederhold. “And you’ll see it does vary, but there’s this really sweet spot that we tend to get around. Won’t say what it is yet.”

Guesses can be submitted up until 5 in the afternoon on December 15. To submit a guess, click here.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

animal cruelty graphic
Couple accused of animal abandonment responds to information released by Marquette County Sheriff’s Office
The Solander building after the fire.
Stephenson community supports people impacted by fire
The state is making preparations to acquire 8,240 acres of land near Keweenaw Point in...
Michigan DNR, TNC in Michigan discuss Keweenaw Point land acquisition announcement
Organizers said the third-year event Community College powwow grows in population every year.
3rd annual Keweenaw Bay Ojibwa Community College Powwow featured women Mistress of Ceremonies
People young and old stopped by to decorate cookies with Doozers.
Final Doozers cookie decorating event saw many decorators

Latest News

A student group presents a check to Room at the Inn
NMU students donate $2.7K to UP charities
Some of the personal care items that has been donated to veterans at the DJ Jacobetti Home for...
DJ Jacobetti Home for Veterans looking for donations this holiday season
Ishpeming native John Voelker was the label on an early version of the popular "Two Hearted...
Kalamazoo artist donates illustrations of John Voelker for permanent display at NMU’s DeVos Art Museum
Duluth Fire Department rescues dog from Lake Superior
Duluth firefighters save dog from 8-foot waves in Lake Superior