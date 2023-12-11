Special Counsel Smith seeks ruling from Supreme Court on Trump immunity

By Peter Zampa
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 3:34 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Special Counsel Jack Smith is asking the Supreme Court to intervene to decide on the question of Donald Trump’s immunity in the case surrounding Trump’s alleged attempts to overturn lawful 2020 election results.

Smith’s move comes after the Trump defense team appealed to have the case dismissed citing presidential immunity, arguing he cannot be tried for any role in the insurrection because he was in office at the time. Trump’s appeal could delay the case, forcing Smith to seek higher authority to keep proceedings on track.

Smith said in his petition, in part, “…this case presents a fundamental question at the heart of our democracy: whether a former President is absolutely immune from federal prosecution for crimes committed while in office.” The special counsel is asking for an expeditious resolution from the court so as to not further delay proceedings.

We do not yet know if the justices will take up this case and how long it would take to answer the question of immunity. Trump’s trial in DC is supposed to begin March 4.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

animal cruelty graphic
Couple accused of animal abandonment responds to information released by Marquette County Sheriff’s Office
The Solander building after the fire.
Stephenson community supports people impacted by fire
The state is making preparations to acquire 8,240 acres of land near Keweenaw Point in...
Michigan DNR, TNC in Michigan discuss Keweenaw Point land acquisition announcement
Organizers said the third-year event Community College powwow grows in population every year.
3rd annual Keweenaw Bay Ojibwa Community College Powwow featured women Mistress of Ceremonies
People young and old stopped by to decorate cookies with Doozers.
Final Doozers cookie decorating event saw many decorators

Latest News

Ishpeming native John Voelker was the label on an early version of the popular "Two Hearted...
Kalamazoo artist donates illustrations of John Voelker for permanent display at NMU’s DeVos Art Museum
Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, daughter of reality-TV star “Mama June” Shannon and half-sister to...
Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, daughter of reality-TV star “Mama June” Shannon, dies at 29 after cancer battle
Palestinians sit in their home destroyed in the Israeli bombardment of Al Zawayda, central...
Israeli defense chief resists pressure to halt Gaza offensive, says campaign will ‘take time’
Special Counsel Smith seeks ruling from Supreme Court on Trump immunity