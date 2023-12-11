Pastor feeds NMU students

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Sunday, a Marquette Pastor organized an event to help feed the hungry students at Northern Michigan University.

The “Eat Up NMU” event offered to fill students a to-go box with dinner, dessert, snacks and drinks, all of which was free for the attendees.

Joseph Lindloff is the pastor in charge and says this event. He says the goal is to help feed students in case any of them ran out of money or who just need some home cooked food.

Lindloff also says that they will be doing this event again during NMU’s upcoming Spring Semester.

“Just invite students to come to that,” says Lindloff “Find a family away from home, [people] just get to ask your questions about the Bible and God’s word, we’d love to have some students come out.”

All the food was donated by volunteers and took two days and over 14 hours to cook.

This event was orchestrated by the Campus Ministry. Lindloff says it is going to be establishing a new Lutheran missionary church this coming summer and fall.

