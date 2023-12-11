Packers, fighting for wildcard, face Giants on national TV Monday night

FILE - Green Bay Packers linebacker Rashan Gary (52) sacks New York Giants quarterback Daniel...
FILE - Green Bay Packers linebacker Rashan Gary (52) sacks New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones during the second half of an NFL football game in London, Oct. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)(Alastair Grant | AP)
By Kristyn Allen
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 9:29 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - There is a lot of excitement surrounding a Packers’ away game.

The Packers are on national TV on Monday Night Football taking on the New York Giants. In the past few weeks, the Packers have managed to turn things around, winning the last three games, including last week’s game against the defending Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs.

A lot is riding on Monday’s game -- and every remaining game of the season -- in order for the Packers to make a run at the playoffs and secure a wildcard slot. The Vikings, Seahawks, and Rams are also fighting for the wild card.

The Giants are following a two-game winning streak and come into this game off a bye week.

To prepare, the Packers held practice at Clarke Hinkle Field on Saturday.

The team announced Sunday that cornerback Jaire Alexander is out with a shoulder injury.

Packers fans are excited about the playoff potential of the team led by Jordan Love.

“Jordan Love has been on a hot streak,” fan Pete Jorgensen expressed. “I think he’s two touchdowns, maybe push 300 yards against the shaky Giants. It’d be nice to see Aaron Jones back on the field, hopefully he suits up, but I like Jordan Love and I think the defense is starting to pull it together a little bit.”

WBAY is your home for Monday Night Football.

Adriana Torres will report live from Metlife Stadium on Action 2 News at 4, 4:30, 5 and 6.

ABC takes over pregame coverage at 6:30 p.m. with kickoff at 7:15.

A late edition of Action 2 News at Ten will bring you post-game reaction following the game.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

animal cruelty graphic
Couple accused of animal abandonment responds to information released by Marquette County Sheriff’s Office
The Solander building after the fire.
Stephenson community supports people impacted by fire
The state is making preparations to acquire 8,240 acres of land near Keweenaw Point in...
Michigan DNR, TNC in Michigan discuss Keweenaw Point land acquisition announcement
Organizers said the third-year event Community College powwow grows in population every year.
3rd annual Keweenaw Bay Ojibwa Community College Powwow featured women Mistress of Ceremonies
People young and old stopped by to decorate cookies with Doozers.
Final Doozers cookie decorating event saw many decorators