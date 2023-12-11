Packers, fighting for wildcard, face Giants on national TV Monday night

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - There is a lot of excitement surrounding a Packers’ away game.

The Packers are on national TV on Monday Night Football taking on the New York Giants. In the past few weeks, the Packers have managed to turn things around, winning the last three games, including last week’s game against the defending Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs.

A lot is riding on Monday’s game -- and every remaining game of the season -- in order for the Packers to make a run at the playoffs and secure a wildcard slot. The Vikings, Seahawks, and Rams are also fighting for the wild card.

The Giants are following a two-game winning streak and come into this game off a bye week.

To prepare, the Packers held practice at Clarke Hinkle Field on Saturday.

The team announced Sunday that cornerback Jaire Alexander is out with a shoulder injury.

Packers fans are excited about the playoff potential of the team led by Jordan Love.

“Jordan Love has been on a hot streak,” fan Pete Jorgensen expressed. “I think he’s two touchdowns, maybe push 300 yards against the shaky Giants. It’d be nice to see Aaron Jones back on the field, hopefully he suits up, but I like Jordan Love and I think the defense is starting to pull it together a little bit.”

WBAY is your home for Monday Night Football.

Adriana Torres will report live from Metlife Stadium on Action 2 News at 4, 4:30, 5 and 6.

ABC takes over pregame coverage at 6:30 p.m. with kickoff at 7:15.

A late edition of Action 2 News at Ten will bring you post-game reaction following the game.

