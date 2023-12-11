NMU students donate $2.7K to UP charities

A student group presents a check to Room at the Inn
A student group presents a check to Room at the Inn(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 4:28 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - One NMU class is making a difference in its community.

This semester, students in Cori Bodeman’s Intro to Entrepreneurship class learned the basics of starting a business. Students divided into seven groups to start their own companies. Some students sold things like stickers or pet supplies, and others provided services like hockey lessons.

On Monday, the students donated all their net proceeds from the companies to U.P. charities.

Students say they learned a lot about entrepreneurship from the project.

“It was a good project because it was real-life learning experiences, but having the safety net of our class,” said Emily Jennings, Paws and Claws Pet Supply co-CMO. “So, we got to start a business and run it, but our lives weren’t depending on it.”

The class donated a total of $2,700 to the Alger County Animal Shelter, U.P. K9, Trillium House, Project Jade, Room at the Inn, and the Imagination Factory Children’s Museum.

