Michigan gas price average falls 9 cents from last week

By TV6 News Team
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 5:54 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
DEARBORN, Mich. (WLUC) - Drivers may notice a drop in price at the pump this week as the average across the state is down 9 cents from a week ago.

According to AAA of Michigan, motorists now pay an average of $3.11 for a gallon of regular unleaded gas which is a new 2023-low. This price is 29 cents less than this time last month and 16 cents less than this time last year. With the price drop, the state average stays below the national average of $3.16 per gallon. Adrienne Woodland, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokesperson says, “If oil prices remain low, drivers can expect gas prices to do the same during the holiday season.”

Around the Upper Peninsula, the lowest average is in Dickinson County at $2.79 per gallon. The highest is in Chippewa County at $3.33 per gallon.

