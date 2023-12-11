Marquette County Salvation Army hosts Battle of the Restaurants

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Salvation Army has recruited some backup for collecting donations this holiday season.

Restaurants across Marquette County are participating in the Battle of the Restaurants.

The Salvation Army’s Development Director Cari Detmers explained this is an extension of the kettle collections during the holiday season.

“It’s our largest fundraiser of the year and it’s, really, a community awareness piece,” Detmers said. “A lot of people see us, you know, everyone is expecting us to be there for Christmas, but we do this year-round. Food, utility assistance and all the other things that we do, we do year-round. Just this time of year we get to add the Christmas portion to it.”

Detmers said restaurant patrons can pay a physical donation with their check or can pay online using a QR code.

“Every dollar that is donated via either a QR code or the actual physical kettle in the restaurant will count as a vote,” Detmers said. “At the end of the week, we’ll tally it up to see which restaurant won.”

The restaurants participating in this battle are Donckers, Vango’s Pizza & Cocktail Lounge, Third Coast Pizzeria, Crossroads Restaurants and The Delft Bistro. Little Caesars in Ishpeming, Campfire Coffee in Negaunee and Lake Superior Smokehouse in Harvey are also participating.

The Delft Bistro’s General Manager Kelsey Weeder said she’s excited for the opportunity to give back.

“It’s such an easy give at this time of year,” Weeder said. “So, it was just an easy no-brainer to be a part of it, especially because it stays in the community.”

The Battle of the Restaurants starts on Tuesday and everyone is encouraged to support local businesses and the community.

