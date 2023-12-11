L’Anse Area Schools gets new electric buses

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - L’Anse Area Schools has two new electric buses, one equipped with an air brake system and the other with hydraulics.

L’Anse Superintendent Susan Tollefson said despite some minor issues, the buses have been a great addition.

“Given the slightly cooler temperatures we’ve had so far this winter they are doing pretty well. We see we are losing a little more of the charge capacity of the battery on a colder day its not significant. We are happy with that. The busses are staying warm and keeping everybody comfortable,” said Tollefson.

L’Anse was awarded $790,000 to buy the buses. It is the first U.P. district in the program to use them.

Ojibwe Charter School in Brimley said their bus won’t arrive until March of next year but already has charging stations installed.

Bessemer Schools said they won’t get theirs until next year.

Linette Gordon is a bus driver for L’Anse Area Schools. She said the biggest change from the old buses is getting ready before driving.

“Probably the biggest difference is whenever we do our pre-trip in the morning or before we drive. When you pop the hood to check your oil, transmission fluid, all the fluids and just take a look at it there is not an engine there,” said Gordon.

These buses use a heating system that keeps the battery warm to prevent efficiency loss in the winter. Each bus can be fully charged after morning use before students get out of school.

The Transportation Supervisor for L’Anse said while the cost of operation is cut in half compared to their diesel counterparts, the mileage is not long enough for bigger routes.

“We do have really long routes. In the state as far as mileage goes we are 3rd or 4th for bussing. So we keep them in town because they wouldn’t hold a charge for those routes,” said Roth.

Tollefson also said she is excited to see where electric bus technology goes before expanding the district’s fleet.

