Kalamazoo artist donates illustrations of John Voelker for permanent display at NMU's DeVos Art Museum

Ishpeming native John Voelker was the label on an early version of the popular "Two Hearted...
Ishpeming native John Voelker was the label on an early version of the popular "Two Hearted Ale" beer(Ladislav Hanka)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 3:52 PM EST
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Artwork featuring avid fisherman and former Michigan Supreme Court Justice John Voelker will soon be on display in Marquette. A Kalamazoo artist donated three illustrations to NMU’s DeVos Art Museum.

Fans of Two Hearted Ale will recognize a vintage label of the Bell’s Brewery iconic drink. It was designed by Kalamazoo artist Ladislav Hanka. The label is a portrait of Ishpeming native John Voelker.

Hanka said he loved visiting Upper Michigan during the summer to be outdoors. He found Voelker at Pauly’s Rainbow Room in Ishpeming in 1988.

“I started just drawing him,” Hanka said. “That is not a very subtle thing. There are two people in a bar and one is drawing the other from across the ways. After a while, he started asking about what I was doing. I told him that I was an artist and he thought it was amusing that someone would want to draw him. Then we started to talk about logging and fishing.”

Hanka is the artist behind many of Bell’s beer labels, including its current Trout Fish.

Two Hearted IPA beer
Two Hearted IPA beer(WLUC)

Hanka donated three illustrations of John Voelker to NMU’s DeVos Art Museum for permanent display. Voelker is a well-known Yooper. He was an avid fisherman, Michigan Supreme Court Justice, and author of the novel “Anatomy of a Murder.”

“We are one of the only museums that are open year-round in the Upper Peninsula, we are a place where people go to do research or look at original works of art. So, having these prints allows us to tell the story of Ladislav Hanka and the subject, John Voelker,” said Emily Lanctot, NMU DeVos Art Museum curator & director.

The museum will soon have a display featuring the donated prints. Hanka said as he gets older, it is important to him to give back to the community so that they can enjoy his art.

“Of course, anything to do with John should be in Marquette,” Hanka said.

If you are interested in learning more about Hanka and Voelker, the art museum is screening the film “A Two Hearted Tale” at 3 p.m. ET every day this week and at 7 p.m. ET Thursday. The screening ends on Friday.

