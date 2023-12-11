Holiday Brass Choir brings Christmas spirit to Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Holiday Brass Choir brought holiday music and Christmas spirit to Downtown Marquette on Sunday.

The band held a private performance at 2 p.m. at the DJ Jacobetii Veterans Home for local veterans to enjoy. Veteran Glenn Garrett says having live music for the vets is calming and fun.

“This is wonderful. It is great that they could make it here and put on a show for us because we have a lot of people who come here and do music for us. This is just an extra treat,” said Garrett.

The Holiday Brass Choir performs annually and this year, they were at the Marquette Historical Center after outgrowing last year’s venue. The event was free as the band played holiday music and explained each tune’s history.

Organizer and Tuba player Tom Bronken says these performances are a great way to involve the community.

“I think it’s just a good chance for people to get out together, talk, enjoy the music. It does lend to a community spirit, it really does. Same with nursing homes, they feel like part of the community,” said Bronken.

Madeline Gabka is a trumpet player in the choir. She says these performances bring a lot of joy and happiness.

“As someone who is playing with these musicians, there is a lot of passion and love for music and creating something together. I think that gets portrayed very well for people who are coming to see,” said Gabka.

Broken encourages people to join the Brass Choir next year for good holiday cheer.

