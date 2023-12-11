Gov. Whitmer signs final bill in Reproductive Health Act

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed the final bill in the Reproductive Health Act on Monday.

The final bill will repeal Michigan’s ban on insurance coverage for abortion without purchase of a separate rider, and implements other protections for doctors and patients. Dec. 11 marks the ten-year anniversary of the passage of the ban.

The Reproductive Health Act (RHA) aims to expand access to abortion in Michigan after the passage of Proposal 3 last November and the repeal of the state’s extreme 1931 abortion ban earlier this year.

Governor Whitmer first called for passage of the RHA in the What’s Next Address delivered in August laying out a policy vision for the fall after the Michigan Legislature’s unprecedented productivity in 2023.

The bills in the RHA:

Signed on Dec. 11: House Bill 4949, sponsored by Representative Laurie Pohutsky (D-Livonia)

Signed Nov. 21: Senate Bill 474, sponsored by Senator Sarah Anthony (D-Lansing) Senate Bill 476, sponsored by Senator Erika Geiss (D-Taylor) Senate Bill 477, sponsored by Senator Mary Cavanagh (D-Redford Township) House Bill 4951, sponsored by Representative Kara Hope (D-Holt) House Bill 4953, sponsored by Representative Christine Morse (D-Texas Township) House Bill 4954, sponsored by Representative Felicia Brabec (D-Pittsfield Township) House Bill 4955, sponsored by Representative Natalie Price (D-Berkley) House Bill 4956, sponsored by Representative Julie Rogers (D-Kalamazoo)



“Last year, six states, including Kansas, Kentucky, Montana, and, of course, Michigan, passed ballot measures protecting abortion rights,” said Whitmer. “So we can have these fights, and we can win them—anywhere and everywhere. So the moral of this story is don’t stop fighting for what you know is right.”

You can watch Whitmer’s announcement on the signing in the video below:

