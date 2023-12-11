A front brings light snow tonight

An upper-level trough in the jetstream coupled with a cold front at the surface will swing across the U.P. tonight into tomorrow. It will bring light scattered snow with lake effect snow continuing tomorrow across the north. It will also be windy with gusts ranging from 30-45mph. Snow amounts will be about 1-2″ with 3″+ in the northeast. Then, another warmer air mass moves in for the rest of the week as an upper-level ridge shifts into the region.

Today: Cloudy and mild

>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s

Tuesday: Light lake-effect snow across the north and windy

>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and mild

>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s

Thursday: Mostly sunny and warm

>Highs: Low to mid-40s

Friday: Cloudy with rain and snow

>Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of mix

>Highs: Mid to upper 30s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, breezy and mild

>Highs: Mid to upper 30s

