Fighting holiday blues: Tips to stay jolly this holiday season

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The holiday season can be a time for joyful celebrations and traditional gatherings. However, many can also experience a wave of anxiety or extra stress.

Holiday blues is a period of increased stress and anxiety experienced from November through New Year’s, and is experienced by as many as 6 in 10 people across the U.S.

TV6′s Tia Trudgeon speaks with nurse practitioners Annie Skewis and Chauntelle Taylor about the common triggers of holiday blues.

TV6's Tia Trudgeon speaks with nurse practitioners Annie Skewis and Chauntelle Taylor to learn the causes of extra stress and anxiety over the holidays.

Holiday blues can be triggered by several of things, including financial worries, isolation, or the loss of a loved one.

While negative feelings of any kind can be difficult to manage, they can be overcome.

Engaging in outdoor, social, or self-care activities can help boost your endorphin levels, hormones released by your brain to help alleviate feelings of stress to boost your mood.

Holidays can be especially difficult to experience following the death of a loved one. Welcoming fresh holiday traditions to honor their memory, such as placing a special ornament on your tree, cooking their special dish, or sharing valued memories, can help alleviate feelings of grief while keeping their memory vibrant.

While it is normal to experience holiday blues for a few days, if you experience feelings of worsening depression, contact your primary care physician.

TV6′s Tia Trudgeon learns more about methods to tackle holiday blues.

TV6's Tia Trudgeon speaks with nurse practitioners Annie Skewis and Chauntelle Taylor to learn about treatment methods for holiday blues.

To learn more about Monarch Healthcare, click here.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.