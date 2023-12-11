Fighting holiday blues: Tips to stay jolly this holiday season

As many as 6 in 10 people experience extra stress during the holidays. Discover ways to boost your spirits.
The patient waiting room at Monarch Healthcare in Marquette Township.
The patient waiting room at Monarch Healthcare in Marquette Township.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 12:26 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The holiday season can be a time for joyful celebrations and traditional gatherings. However, many can also experience a wave of anxiety or extra stress.

Holiday blues is a period of increased stress and anxiety experienced from November through New Year’s, and is experienced by as many as 6 in 10 people across the U.S.

TV6′s Tia Trudgeon speaks with nurse practitioners Annie Skewis and Chauntelle Taylor about the common triggers of holiday blues.

TV6's Tia Trudgeon speaks with nurse practitioners Annie Skewis and Chauntelle Taylor to learn the causes of extra stress and anxiety over the holidays.

Holiday blues can be triggered by several of things, including financial worries, isolation, or the loss of a loved one.

While negative feelings of any kind can be difficult to manage, they can be overcome.

Engaging in outdoor, social, or self-care activities can help boost your endorphin levels, hormones released by your brain to help alleviate feelings of stress to boost your mood.

Holidays can be especially difficult to experience following the death of a loved one. Welcoming fresh holiday traditions to honor their memory, such as placing a special ornament on your tree, cooking their special dish, or sharing valued memories, can help alleviate feelings of grief while keeping their memory vibrant.

While it is normal to experience holiday blues for a few days, if you experience feelings of worsening depression, contact your primary care physician.

TV6′s Tia Trudgeon learns more about methods to tackle holiday blues.

TV6's Tia Trudgeon speaks with nurse practitioners Annie Skewis and Chauntelle Taylor to learn about treatment methods for holiday blues.

To learn more about Monarch Healthcare, click here.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

animal cruelty graphic
Couple accused of animal abandonment responds to information released by Marquette County Sheriff’s Office
The Solander building after the fire.
Stephenson community supports people impacted by fire
The state is making preparations to acquire 8,240 acres of land near Keweenaw Point in...
Michigan DNR, TNC in Michigan discuss Keweenaw Point land acquisition announcement
Organizers said the third-year event Community College powwow grows in population every year.
3rd annual Keweenaw Bay Ojibwa Community College Powwow featured women Mistress of Ceremonies
People young and old stopped by to decorate cookies with Doozers.
Final Doozers cookie decorating event saw many decorators

Latest News

Gov. Whitmer signs final bill in Reproductive Health Act
FILE - Green Bay Packers linebacker Rashan Gary (52) sacks New York Giants quarterback Daniel...
Packers, fighting for wildcard, face Giants on national TV Monday night
Michigan gas price average falls 9 cents from last week
The Michigan state average is 29 cents less than this time last month.
AAA of Michigan gas price average