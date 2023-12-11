DJ Jacobetti Home for Veterans looking for donations this holiday season

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The DJ Jacobetti Home for Veterans is looking for your help this holiday season.

The facility is looking for monetary or item donations to help improve the veteran’s quality of life. Needed items include personal care items and clothing.

William Kroll is a veteran who lives at the home. He said the facility has become his second home, and he loves it when he gets to use his preferred brand of toothpaste.

“Sometimes when I run out of shampoo or toothpaste, I will ask them and they will go to the room and get a tube of Colgate or the mouthwash,” Kroll said.

Staff said it is humbling to see the community support veterans and welcome any donation to benefit all 101 veterans who stay there.

