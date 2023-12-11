Delta County airport manager says ‘less blame, more solutions’

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The new Delta County Airport manager is walking back statements he made last week about prior airport management.

As previously reported, Robert Ranstadler told the Delta County Board of Commissioners the airport was in a state of “administrative crisis” and, if an audit wasn’t completed by the end of the year, the airport could face serious consequences.

Ranstadler started Monday’s airport advisory board meeting with a personal statement. In it, he said he has made it a point to stay out of local politics.

“In the short time that I have lived here,” Ranstadler said, “I have had neither the time nor inclination to align myself personally, professionally, politically with any former, current or prospective members of the local bureaucracy.”

Ranstadler said he felt compelled to give the statement after social media comments calling him a ‘political stooge’ were made.

“I just want to unequivocally state that I don’t bear any allegiance or affiliation with anyone on the county board,” he said, after the airport advisory meeting ended.

The comments came after Ranstadler gave a report to the county board last week. In the report, he said, the “administrative crisis” was due to prior management’s incomplete records, paperwork and FAA audit.

“The comments I made at last week’s board of commissioners meeting, I made out of statements of facts based upon observations,” Ranstadler said.

Former Airport Manager Andrea Nummilien admitted some of the training paperwork might not have been filed in airport records, but the rest of it was there when she left in June. Ranstadler started in October.

“I received texts from the current administrator asking me where they were,” Nummilien said. “I let her know what files they were kept in and that’s the last I heard from anybody at the county about them.”

Regarding the FAA audit, Nummilien said giving only a two-day notice made it impossible for her to complete it before she left.

“I thought that I could complete the FAA security inspection, or it’s also been referred to as an audit, which it also is, in those two days,” she said. “But I did not have the time.”

However, Nummilien said she gave the county an alternative.

“I offered to come back and complete that security inspection, but the county did not act on that,” she said.

Ranstadler said problems of this magnitude are rarely the fault of a single individual. At this point, he added, it’s less about blame and more about what’s next.

“It’s a big quandary,” Ranstadler said. “It’s a big mess. There’s a lot of unanswered questions about how we got to this point. But honestly, I am less concerned about exploring answers to those questions and, you know, trying to investigate the past and assign blame. I just want to fix the problem, and I want to make sure it doesn’t happen again in the future.”

Ranstadler said he and his team should have between 65 to 75% of the audit requirements complete by the end of year deadline. However, he added, the FAA inspector is providing them with additional time to get everything done, because of the hard work his team has put into resolving the issues so far.

In the meantime, the airport continues to operate normally, with daily passenger flights to Detroit and Minneapolis.

