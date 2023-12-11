David and Thu Brulé YMCA of Marquette County prepares for Livestrong program

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The David and Thu Brulé YMCA of Marquette County is reaching out to cancer survivors.

It offers 12 weeks of physical and emotional help through its Livestrong at the YMCA program. Classes are on Tuesdays and Thursdays and run for an hour and a half.

The goal of the program is to improve the cardiovascular health, strength, balance and flexibility of survivors.

Membership and West End Director Rachel Berglund explained the YMCA has been doing this for 12 years.

“We saw the need for it with the number of cancer survivors,” Berglund said. “Just to rebuild their strength, flexibility and balance and just deal with different health issues. But also, just the emotional support they get from being around other cancer survivors.”

The program starts Jan. 9.

Anyone interested is encouraged to contact the David and Thu Brulè YMCA of Marquette County.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.