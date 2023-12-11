Church raises money for church youth group

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -The First Presbyterian Church in Marquette brought cookies and Santa to help support its youth group. Church members baked cookies of all types and flavors and kids could take photos with Santa.

This annual fundraiser raises funds for the youth group’s summer mission trips. The First Presbyterian Christian Education Director Kelsey Nordengen said this event also brings holiday joy to the community.

“I just want to bring that joy to other people and it just brings people together. It spreads holiday cheer and it helps our youth group out. It shows, look at all this hard work and great things can come from it,” said Nordengen.

Summer 2024 travel plans for the next mission trip are still being confirmed.

