Stephenson community supports people impacted by fire

STEPHENSON, Mich. (WLUC) - Community support is pouring out for those impacted by a large fire in Stephenson last week. The old Solander Building in Stephenson is a total loss after it caught fire Wednesday afternoon. Firefighters fought the blaze for more than 6 hours and said the building was a complete loss.

Stephenson Fire Department public information officer Jen Bastien said the community was a major help in putting out the fire.

“The community came out and provided food and beverages for the firefighters who were working there. They also opened their businesses up so we had a warming shelter so we had bathrooms we could use while the fire was in progress while the firefighters were working,” said Bastien.

The Solander building was a commercial and residential property. Stephenson High School Booster Club member Kathie Prestin said being involved is important to the town.

“When people realize that somebody is in need, they jump on board. A lot of times not even being asked. I was more than willing to make calls to get more food out there, I didn’t have to call,” said Preston.

After the fire displaced seven people in total, Menominee County’s Volunteer Victim Service Unit was called into action. Menominee County Sheriff Mike Holmes said the victim service unit has helped those impacted find a liveable environment.

“They just need help, and they are focused on their family as to where the Victim Service Unit is focused on them to get them to where they need. They don’t have to put a lot of thought on it,” said Holmes.

The Stephenson Fire Department said they currently suspect the start of the fire was due to a small electrical appliance.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.