Ski Brule welcomes skiers despite warm temperatures

The Ski Brule Ski Resort is one of the only resorts currently open in the Upper Peninsula
The Ski Brule Ski Resort is one of the only resorts currently open in the Upper Peninsula(WLUC)
By Caden Meines
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 6:33 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - Despite the mild start of the ski season, one Iron River resort is welcoming skiers.

The Ski Brule Ski Resort has been open since Thanksgiving.

Operations Manager Jessica Polich explained the mild winter weather has made snowmaking a challenge.

“It has been a very interesting year with snowmaking,” Polich said. “Normally we’re able to make snow seven days a week, 24 hours a day. This year’s been a challenge, but we have the best snowmaking crew there is. We know what we’re doing. We’re able to open up runs when other resorts are not able to open up yet or have very few trails open.”

Since Ski Brule is one of the only resorts currently open in the Upper Peninsula, Polich said she’s seen increased foot traffic.

“Ski Brule has been busier,” Polich said. “People know that you can count on Ski Brule for always having snow in the last part of November all the way through until April. A lot of times the race teams come up or families that just want to get out and hit the slopes.”

Despite the warmer weather, skier Matt Werning said he’s been having fun on the slopes this weekend.

“Yesterday it was tough,” Werning said. “The snow conditions weren’t great. But Ski Brule does everything that they can to make it as good as it can be, and we all still can enjoy ourselves.”

Polich said right now, the resort only has seven trails open. She hopes to have the resort 100% open by the Christmas holiday.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

animal cruelty graphic
Couple accused of animal abandonment responds to information released by Marquette County Sheriff’s Office
The state is making preparations to acquire 8,240 acres of land near Keweenaw Point in...
Michigan DNR, TNC in Michigan discuss Keweenaw Point land acquisition announcement
Michigan Tech defeated Northern Michigan 4-2 at the John MacInnes Student Ice Arena on Dec. 8,...
MTU Huskies come back for Friday win over NMU Wildcats
Serenity Buchmiller began baking when she was two to help keep her calm and focused.
8-year-old Escanaba girl starts business to help others
Slushy Saturday with snow and rain
Slushy Saturday with rain and snow as cool air returns

Latest News

Santa Claus goes to the Ore Dock and takes pictures with children and hands out candy canes
For the first time, Santa visits the Ore Dock
The event took place at the NMU Superior Dome.
Diversity in Disability hosts Epilepsy Awareness walk & run
People young and old stopped by to decorate cookies with Doozers and more.
Final Doozers cookie decorating event saw many decorators
April Lindala said this is one of few Powwows with a woman-led MC.
3rd annual Keweenaw Bay Ojibwa Community College Powwow featured women Mistress of Ceremonies