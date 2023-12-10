Scattered lake effect with mild air to briefly return

Lake effect snow will mostly affect those along the NW wind belts in the eastern counties Sunday evening into Monday morning. Winds will be highest in Alger County around 25-30 mph so plan on a snowy and windy start to the work week. Temperatures start off average in the 20s and low 30s but climb their way back up into the higher 30s and some seeing low 40s by Friday. A system from the northwest is looking to move in on Friday evening with mixed precipitation to start next weekend.

Sunday: Cloudy skies; light to moderate lake effect in the eastern counties

>Highs: High 20s to Low 30s

Monday: Mostly cloudy; scattered lake effect snow in the morning with another system late in the night

>Highs: Low 30s

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy; scattered lake effect snow along NW wind belts

>Highs: Mid to High 20s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies; calm and seasonal air

>Highs: Mid to High 20s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy; slightly milder air with increasing clouds

>Highs: Mid 30s to Low 40s

Friday: Mostly cloudy skies; chances of mixed precipitation in the evening

>Highs: Mid 30s to isolated Low 40s

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies; chances of scattered mixed precipitation continue

>Highs: 30s

