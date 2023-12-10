For the first time, Santa visits the Ore Dock

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Santa Claus visited Marquette’s Ore Dock Brewery on Sunday.

This event was free to the public and guests could take their own pictures with Santa or color one of his coloring pages. Every kid who got a picture was also given a candy cane.

The Ore dock offered a special hot chocolate for this event as this is the first time Santa Clause has ever come to the Ore Dock.

“It is really important just to have things around town, and I know that other have Santa come visit them as well so sometimes with people’s schedules,” says Ore Dock Customer Engagement Lead Amanda Courchaine “It is nice to have multiple events, multiple days where people can get out and make sure that they can do something fun.”

Santa Claus is hoping to come back to the Ore Dock again next Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.