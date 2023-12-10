City of Negaunee transforms into Tinseltown for the holidays

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The city of Negaunee transformed into ‘Tinseltown’ Saturday night.

The holiday celebration includes a craft show, mini horse rides, the tunnel of lights, wine tasting and the parade and tree lighting. The parade traveled up Iron Street and ended when Santa Claus lit the trees.

At the end of the night, Santa hung out at the Elks to hear Christmas wishes. Nate Heffron, Negaunee city manager, said this is a chance to show off what the city has to offer.

“This is a traditional holiday event, everyone around the area is always doing some type of thing for the holidays,” said Heffron. “This is an event put on by the DDA and the businesses, so this is also an economic development driver, so we do take advantage of the Christmas spirit, so they say, and get people to come down here and see what Negaunee is all about.”

Heffron said thank you to everyone who participated in Tinseltown this year.

