ChatGPT struggles to accurately answer medical questions, study says

Researchers found that ChatGPT was unable to accurately answer most medical questions.
Researchers found that ChatGPT was unable to accurately answer most medical questions.(CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 1:51 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Doctors and medical personnel will probably want to stay away from using artificial intelligence for medical advice.

Researchers at Long Island University posed 39 real-life medication-related queries to the free version of ChatGPT. The study found that ChatGPT provided accurate responses to only about 10 of the questions.

For the other 29 prompts, the answers were incomplete or inaccurate, or they didn’t even address the questions.

Interestingly, when researchers asked for scientific sourcing for answers, the platform fabricated references and citations in some cases.

A spokesperson for OpenAI, the organization that develops ChatGPT, said it advises users not to rely on responses as a substitute for professional medical advice or treatment.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

animal cruelty graphic
Couple accused of animal abandonment responds to information released by Marquette County Sheriff’s Office
The state is making preparations to acquire 8,240 acres of land near Keweenaw Point in...
Michigan DNR, TNC in Michigan discuss Keweenaw Point land acquisition announcement
Michigan Tech defeated Northern Michigan 4-2 at the John MacInnes Student Ice Arena on Dec. 8,...
MTU Huskies come back for Friday win over NMU Wildcats
Serenity Buchmiller began baking when she was two to help keep her calm and focused.
8-year-old Escanaba girl starts business to help others
Slushy Saturday with snow and rain
Slushy Saturday with rain and snow as cool air returns

Latest News

Organizers said there will be tons of homemade cookies for a suggested donation of $10 per pound.
First Presbyterian Church to host annual youth cookie fundraiser
School staff said they received this grow tower two weeks ago.
Bothwell Middle School showcases new hydroponics grow tower
Injuries are unknown at this time.
Intersection in front of Houghton Walmart open again after 2-vehicle crash
The Marquette County Sheriff says Susan Elma Barterian and Kenneth Michael Barterian both have...
Couple accused of animal abandonment responds to information released by Marquette County Sheriff’s Office