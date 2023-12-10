3rd annual Keweenaw Bay Ojibwa Community College Powwow featured women Mistress of Ceremonies

BARAGA, Mich. (WLUC) - On Saturday afternoon, the Keweenaw Bay Ojibwa Community College hosted its third annual Powwow.

The sounds of Native Americans singing and drumming could be heard Saturday through the college gym. Mistress of Ceremonies (MC) April Lindala said the third-year Powwow gets bigger every year. Lindala also said this event is a celebration of life.

“It is a coming together around the drum and our dancers with amazing regalia can dance and celebrate exactly who they are in the way that we are meant to do in the circle together with family and friends and neighbors,” Lindala said.

Lindala said this is one of few Powwows with a woman-led MC and Co-MC. Former head female Powwow dancer Michelle Reed said she was honored when she was asked to be a Co-host.

“It’s beyond amazing, I’m nervous but excited for this but it’s a huge honor it’s very rare, most people have never been to a powwow with a female MC so this should be something new for many people,” Reed said.

One of the college students, Brent Waranka said he’s excited to be the head male dancer for the second year in a row. He also said his style of grass dancing is both fun and unique.

“My style is more of not a fast-paced but a slower paced, but we are the ones that pat down the grass the grass for the rest of the dancers to follow in when it outside,” Waranka said.

Waranka also said events like this are extremely significant to the community as almost 50 percent of Baraga is native American.

