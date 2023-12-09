Westwood Mall holds 3rd annual Christmas Market

Organizers said there was a vendor for anything you could think of.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 4:11 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Christmas shoppers roamed through the Westwood Mall Saturday for its third annual Christmas Market.

There were 60 vendors in attendance. Organizers said there was a vendor for anything you could think of. Some items for sale were hats, jewelry, jams and homemade spices.

Kathleen Blanchard, event coordinator, said the Christmas Market gets a little bigger each year.

“Our area, it’s really hard to get stuff shipped here,” Blanchard said. “And sometimes when you have so few big box stores, you know, you end up with a lot of people having a lot of similar items when you’re gifting in your family. Whereas if you come to something like this, you have something handmade; no one else is gonna have anything like it.”

Santa and the Grinch also paid a visit to the mall. Blanchard said the market is a good opportunity for small businesses to connect with the community.

