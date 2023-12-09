Slushy Saturday with rain and snow as cool air returns

Mild air lingers for one last day but cooler air is on the horizon along with chances of rain and snow for Saturday. Rain starts off in the morning from the south and moves north throughout the day. As temperatures cool down that rain will develop into snow late Saturday. Most of the snow will wrap up by Sunday morning but could linger in some parts in the west. Lake effect snow then initiates along the NW wind belts by Monday morning with temperatures in the 20s.

Saturday: Cloudy skies; rain in the morning with snow chances later in the day

>Highs: Mid to High 30s; Low 40s possible in the west

Sunday: Cloudy skies; lake effect snow alone north wind belts

>Highs: High 20s to Low 30s

Monday: Mostly cloudy; lake effect snow along north wind belts

>Highs: Low 30s

Tuesday: Scattered snow showers in the north

>Highs: Mid to High 20s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies; seasonal air

>Highs: Mid to High 20s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy; warmer air moving in

>Highs: Mid 30s to Low 40s

