MTU Huskies come back for Friday win over NMU Wildcats

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Tech defeated Northern Michigan 4-2 Friday at the John MacInnes Student Ice Arena for its fifth win in the last six.

NMU led 1-0 after the first period, and Tech scored three goals in the second period.

Tech improved to 8-7-3 overall and 6-3-0 in the CCHA. NMU fell to 6-9-2 overall and 4-5-0 in the CCHA.

The teams will wrap up the CCHA series Saturday in Marquette. The game starts at 6:07 p.m. eastern time at the Berry Events Center. TV6 will televise the game locally.

“The environment was incredible tonight,” Tech coach Joe Shawhan said. “It was a fun game. I’m very proud of the guys. We finally got over .500 after not winning a game in the first month of the season. Tomorrow is going to be really fun too.”

NMU’s Colby Enns opened the scoring with his first goal of the season.

Trailing 1-0 entering the second period, Tech’s Logan Pietila sent the Mac into a frenzy with a wicked wrist shot past the glove of goaltender Beni Halasz for his sixth of the season and 38th of his career. Matthew Campbell added the assist.

“We showed resiliency after they got that lucky goal there with a bounce,” Logan Pietila said. “I took the ice in the middle and shot it through the defenseman. I didn’t know it went in until the crowd celebrated.”

NMU was whistled for a 5:00 major later in the period and the Huskies responded with a pair of quick goals to push it to a two-goal lead.

Arvid Caderoth gave the Huskies their first lead of the night with a quick snapshot 18:13 into the second period, finishing off a cross-ice setup pass from Logan Pietila. Max Koskipirtti also assisted on Caderoth’s fourth of the season and 12th of his career.

On the ensuing play, Jack Works dug the puck out and scored on a wraparound 19 seconds later for a 3-1 lead. Kyle Kukkonen and Matthew Campbell were credited with assists on the fifth goal of the season for Works.

“It was great to get two power-play goals close together,” Works said. “If we didn’t come out with anything on that major it would’ve been a totally different game.”

NMU cut it back to a one-goal game 14:46 into the third period when Reilly Funk found the back of the net from Jakob Peterson. Funk scored his first goal of the season, and Peterson registered his first career point as a Wildcat.

The Huskies responded with Isaac Gordon scoring his 10th of the season to push the lead back to two. Tyrone Bronte set him up on a 2-on-1 with a patient last-second pass for a one-timer. Chase Pietila added the second assist.

Tech led in shots 39-31. Blake Pietila stopped 29 shots for his seventh win of the season and the 65th of his career. Beni Halasz made 35 saves for the visitors.

The teams combined for 10 penalties. Tech was 2-for-4 on the power play and 3-for-3 on the penalty kill.

