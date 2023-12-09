Messy weekend continues with rain and snow chances

Moderate snow chances Sunday and Monday
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 5:33 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
The initial round of precipitation is moving out of the way but chances of snow are on the rise for Saturday night and Sunday morning in some areas. Lake effect snow is set to initiate on the north wind belts by late Saturday into Sunday morning. Most of the heaviest snow will be in the western counties but some of the east could see it as well. Cooler air and snow chances are also looking to start off the work week with lake effect snow.

Saturday: Cloudy skies; rain initially with snow to follow in the evening

>Highs: Mid to High 30s; Low 40s possible in the west

Sunday: Cloudy skies; light to moderate lake effect snow along N wind belts

>Highs: High 20s to Low 30s

Monday: Mostly cloudy; scattered lake effect snow in the morning and start of the afternoon

>Highs: Low 30s

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy; light scattered snow in the north

>Highs: Mid to High 20s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies; seasonal air

>Highs: Mid to High 20s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy; warmer air moving in

>Highs: Mid 30s to Low 40s

