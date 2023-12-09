Little Lake Chapel hosts annual living Nativity scene

By Ben Kouchnerkavich
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 11:30 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE LAKE, Mich. (WLUC) - Little Lake Chapel’s living Nativity scene continues this weekend.

Performances started Friday night.

This is the 15th year of the living Nativity scene and its fifth year indoors.

Around 35 cast and crew members came together to put on the show.

Little Lake Chapel Pastor Ron Westman said he enjoys showing the true meaning of Christmas to the community.

“It’s a way of sharing God’s love, God’s hope and God’s peace in a time when life is difficult and there’s a lot going on in the world in a negative way,” Westman said. “This living Nativity is a way of sharing the message of the Gospel of Jesus Christ.”

The living Nativity continues Saturday and Sunday at 6:30 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. at Little Lake Chapel.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

animal cruelty graphic
Couple accused of animal abandonment responds to information released by Marquette County Sheriff’s Office
Traffic is moving slowly through the intersection as crews clean up the scene.
Intersection in front of Houghton Walmart open again after 2-vehicle crash
First National Bank stepped in and helped Crispigna’s earn a $20,000 Elevate grant
Crispigna’s Italian Market awarded $20,000 grant
Magnifying glass search generic
Munising Police Department locates 16-year-old runaway
Ethan Crumbley pleaded guilty in the November 2021 school shooting.
Oxford High School shooter sentenced to life without parole

Latest News

Little Lake Chapel hosts annual living Nativity scene
Santa meets with young children
Hundreds gather at Christmas parade and dinner in Newberry
People young and old bundled up to watch the parade, listen to live music and visit Santa Claus.
Downtown Marquette celebrates the season with a holiday parade and tree lighting
Eight Grade Students also said they are excited to learn skills that could one day bring them...
Bothwell Middle School showcases new hydroponics grow tower