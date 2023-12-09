Little Lake Chapel hosts annual living Nativity scene

LITTLE LAKE, Mich. (WLUC) - Little Lake Chapel’s living Nativity scene continues this weekend.

Performances started Friday night.

This is the 15th year of the living Nativity scene and its fifth year indoors.

Around 35 cast and crew members came together to put on the show.

Little Lake Chapel Pastor Ron Westman said he enjoys showing the true meaning of Christmas to the community.

“It’s a way of sharing God’s love, God’s hope and God’s peace in a time when life is difficult and there’s a lot going on in the world in a negative way,” Westman said. “This living Nativity is a way of sharing the message of the Gospel of Jesus Christ.”

The living Nativity continues Saturday and Sunday at 6:30 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. at Little Lake Chapel.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.