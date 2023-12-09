Hundreds gather at Christmas parade and dinner in Newberry

NEWBERRY, Mich. (WLUC) - Hundreds attended a Christmas parade and celebration in Newberry on Friday night.

More than a dozen floats paraded Santa across town. Event Organizer Travis Freeman said he wants to build a strong community this time of year.

“It is the most wonderful time of the year, and it is great to come together as a community to celebrate Christmas and come together,” Freeman said.

Freeman said for the last 25 years, the community has been able to celebrate Christmas together. In addition to the parade, 450 free meals were served to families.

Freeman’s daughter said she hopes all in attendance left beaming with holiday cheer.

“I just love it because it brings so much joy to other people. It makes everybody so happy. I just love seeing people’s faces smile,” said Paige Freeman, an attendee at the event.

More than 50 community organizations pulled together to plan this holiday event in only three weeks.

Santa and Mrs. Claus met with the children. 450 stuffed animals were available to be given to children for Christmas.

Another organizer, Elizabeth Magnuson, and youth volunteers helped transform the interior of the American Legion into a winter wonderland.

“Newberry is special. We have an awesome community with so many people and businesses that stepped up to help put this event together,” Magnuson said.

Paige Freeman said she loves celebrating the holiday with others in Newberry.

“It’s my hometown and you will never forget your hometown or where you’re from. It is a special place,” Freeman said.

Organizers said this hometown celebration was a big success. They were able to serve 100 more meals to families this year than last year.

