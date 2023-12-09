FOX UP to broadcast 2023 Great Lakes Invitational

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - For the first time, college hockey fans in Upper Michigan can watch the upcoming Great Lakes Invitational on local television.

Michigan Tech University announced Friday evening that FOX UP will broadcast all four games over the two-day GLI.

This year’s competition at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids will feature Michigan Tech, Michigan State, Ferris State and University of Alaska.

The 57th GLI starts with a doubleheader matchup on Thursday, December 28 between Michigan Tech and Alaska at 3:30 p.m. eastern time. That game is followed by Michigan State against Ferris State at 7:00 p.m. eastern time. The winners of those contests will advance to the GLI Championship game on Friday, December 29 at 7:00 p.m. eastern time, while the puck drops on the third-place game at 3:30 p.m. eastern time on the same day.

Michigan Tech has won the GLI 11 times in 56 tournaments, taking home the MacInnes Cup most recently in 2019. Michigan State has 12 GLI titles in 48 tournaments. Ferris State will be making its fourth appearance at the tournament and was the runner-up in 2022 for the first time in program history. Alaska will play in its first GLI in 2023.

The Great Lakes Invitational was first played in 1965 after the idea for the tournament was conceived and implemented by Michigan Tech coach John MacInnes, Olympia Stadium General Manager Lincoln Cavalieri, and Detroit Red Wings Scout Jack Paterson. The tournament has been played at Olympia Stadium (1965-78), Joe Louis Arena (1979–2012, 2014–16), Comerica Park (2013), Little Caesars Arena (2018-19), and Van Andel Arena (2022). COVID-19 canceled the 2020 GLI and teams played a non-tournament showcase-style event in 2021.

Ticket packages are sale at VanAndelArena.com.

In June, MTU signed a GLI extension with Van Andel and Michigan State.

