Final Doozers cookie decorating event saw many decorators

People young and old stopped by to decorate cookies with Doozers.
By Terese Ledy
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The year’s final Doozers cookie decorating event saw a significant number of decorators.

People young and old stopped by to decorate cookies with Doozers, swap plants with Plant Daddy Ashley, paint Christmas-themed pottery with HOTplate Pottery and get mess-free sparkle tattoos with Glitter it UP.

DJ Morgan-Heredia, Doozers owner, said they had many families come to decorate.

“We’ve done a Christmas in July cookie decorating event here before and so far this is going a bit better. It is the season for it and in the summer it’s hard to get into the mood,” said Morgan-Heredia. “Our Halloween event was also pretty big and this looks like it might be comparable.”

Doozers has custom pre-orders available for the holiday season. Each order has a five-day wait time, so be sure to order them early enough.

