Downtown Marquette celebrates the season with a holiday parade and tree lighting

People young and old bundled up to watch the parade, listen to live music and visit Santa Claus.
People young and old bundled up to watch the parade, listen to live music and visit Santa Claus.
By Terese Ledy
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 9:26 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The City of Marquette celebrated the season with the annual Marquette Downtown Development Authority Holiday Parade and tree lighting.

People young and old bundled up to watch the parade, listen to live music, and visit Santa Claus.

The post office took the time to collect letters to Santa. Then, Santa lit the Christmas tree.

Some businesses, like Lakeshore Skin + Body, took part in the parade for the first time.

“It’s our first time participating in the holiday parade for downtown and we’re decorating a beautiful white truck with a Christmas tree and lights,” said Kim Aisthorpe, Lakeshore Skin + Body marketing manager. “We’re going to pass out candy and some Lakeshore cash.”

This year, the 41 West Christian Fellowship performed live holiday music throughout the parade and the tree lighting.

