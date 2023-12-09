Diversity in Disability hosts Epilepsy Awareness walk & run

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Diversity in Disability put on a walk and run to raise awareness for epilepsy Saturday.

Diversity in Disability is a Northern Michigan University student-run organization. The event took place at the NMU Superior Dome. Organizers said there was a 5K run and one-mile walk.

Kelsey Clark, Disability in Diversity treasurer, said there were around 70 participants.

“A lot of people have epilepsy and you don’t even know it,” Clark said. “So just to bring awareness to that, and if someone does have a seizure in front of you, what do you do? We teamed up with the Epilepsy Foundation of Michigan, so they send us brochures and information. We have an EMT from NMU here as well to spread information about epilepsy.”

There was also a silent raffle with over $500 worth of prizes donated by Marquette businesses. This is the club’s first year running the event.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.