Brookridge Heights hosts second Holiday Market

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Brookridge Heights Assisted Living and Memory Services hosted its ‘One Stop Holiday Cheer Shop’.

The Holiday Market included crafting workshops, vendors, live entertainment, holiday hors d’oeuvres, and cookies and cocoa.

Santa was there posing for photos and participants had the chance to win the grand prize drawing. Lindsay Hemmila, Brookridge Heights director of sales and marketing, said this is the second year they’ve hosted this event.

“We chose to do this again because last year was such a wild success that we wanted to bring Christmas and fun back here into the building for our residents, but also create a fun community event so folks could come in, see what it’s like, walk around the building, and just enjoy fun with our residents, staff and family members,” said Hemmila.

Hemmila said this is a way to support local vendors and to introduce people to what assisted living is.

