Bothwell Middle School showcases new hydroponics grow tower

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Students in Bothwell Middle School’s eighth-grade health class said they are excited to start using its fork farms hydroponics grow tower.

The Marquette-Alger RESA was one of two schools chosen by Fork Farms in Marquette and Alger counties to be awarded this grow tower.

The grow tower was funded through a Superior Health Foundation grant. Two eighth-grade students described what they are excited to do with the grow tower.

“I’ve never really been around plants before, but I really thought it would be a cool idea for a class to participate in, and in looking forward to seeing what we can grow here,” Bothwell Eight Grade students said. “We are going to use the lettuce to make salads and we might add fruits to it and might make homemade dressing.”

Students also said they are excited to learn skills that could one day bring them income.

