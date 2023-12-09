First Presbyterian Church to host annual youth cookie fundraiser

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Sunday, the First Presbyterian Church in Marquette will host its annual youth cookie fundraiser from 11:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Organizers said there will be tons of homemade cookies for a suggested donation of $10 per pound.

They also said all proceeds go to our youth mission’s summer team which is headed to South Florida summer of 2024 to help with Hurricane Ian relief.

Organizers said there will also be time for pictures with Santa.

