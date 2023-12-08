Winter parking regulations in effect in Escanaba

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Winter parking regulations went into effect in the city of Escanaba on Dec. 1, and Escanaba Public Safety hopes to eliminate any remaining confusion.

EDPS posted large signs on the four main roads where drivers enter the city limits. The signs inform drivers of two primary regulations within city limits. Parking is allowed only on the north side of avenues or on the west side of streets.

Public Safety Captain Darren Smith said residents should also pay attention to overnight restrictions.

“Between the hours of 2 a.m. and 7 a.m., you can only park on the street for no more than one half hour,” Smith said.

The winter rules run through April 1. Smith added that violations could result in a $35 fine.

Click here to find a summary of the regulations on the department’s Facebook page.

