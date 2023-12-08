Whitmer signs bipartisan bills implementing Proposal 1

Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 2:09 PM EST
LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - New bipartisan legislation signed Friday by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will aim at improving transparency in state government.

Whitmer’s office said the bills would require public officials and candidates seeking elected office to file financial disclosure reports with the Department of State.

“State government must be open, transparent, and accountable to the people it serves,” Whitmer. “Since taking office, we’ve taken action to improve transparency and accessibility for Michiganders, and I’m proud to sign this good government legislation that implements Proposal 1 into law.”

Officials and candidates will also be required to file certain information about their spouse.

“After years of pushing for more openness and transparency in policymaking, we have finally enacted Michigan’s first-ever financial disclosure law that would unveil potential conflicts of interests from the officeholders who govern our state,” said Sen. Jeremy Moss, sponsor of Senate Bill 613. “With Gov. Whitmer signing our bipartisan legislation, we are taking critical steps to strengthen the trust between elected officials and the people we serve.”

The bills amend the Michigan Campaign Finance Act to allow candidate committees to pay fees associated with the bills.

“These financial disclosure requirements are a good step toward a more transparent state government and toward better ensuring elected officials are making decisions for the people of Michigan and not for their own personal benefit,” said Sen. Mark Huizenga, sponsor of Senate Bill 615. “They are also examples of the positive solutions we can achieve when we work together — and I hope to see more bipartisan efforts like this in the new year.”

Last year, Whitmer signed legislation to expand transparency and accountability with audio recordings of meetings. The governor’s office also said she has voluntarily disclosed her official calendars, federal income tax returns, and personal financial information since taking office.

Whitmer also signed Senate Bill 374 which aims to increase transparency in the election process by requiring candidates to file a financial disclosure report before assuming office.

