A warm day followed by rain and snow tomorrow
Another warm day is ahead with highs pushing nearly 20° above normal. Rain moves in across the eastern half of the U.P. by tomorrow morning with a mixture in the central counties. Wet snow develops during the day in the west. More snow passes through tomorrow night with lake-effect snow in the north on Sunday morning. Snow amounts will range 1-3″ for the west and northeast. Some higher elevations could have ranges of 3-6″. Plan on wet and slushy road conditions. A few clippers will bring fronts with light-scattered snow early next week and colder air. The cold stretch is short-lived.
Today: Morning fog and patchy drizzle. Cloudy and breezy
>Highs: Mid to upper 40s
Saturday: Cloudy with wet snow in the west and rain in the east
>Highs: Mid to upper 30s west, upper 30s to low 40s east
Sunday: Lake effect snow north and seasonal
>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s
Monday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of lake effect snow north
>Highs: Low 30s
Tuesday: Scattered snow showers north
>Highs: Mid to upper 20s
Wednesday: Partly cloudy and seasonal
>Highs: Mid to upper 20s
Thursday: Mostly cloudy and warmer
>Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s
