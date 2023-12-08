A warm day followed by rain and snow tomorrow

Another warm day is ahead with highs pushing nearly 20° above normal. Rain moves in across the eastern half of the U.P. by tomorrow morning with a mixture in the central counties. Wet snow develops during the day in the west. More snow passes through tomorrow night with lake-effect snow in the north on Sunday morning. Snow amounts will range 1-3″ for the west and northeast. Some higher elevations could have ranges of 3-6″. Plan on wet and slushy road conditions. A few clippers will bring fronts with light-scattered snow early next week and colder air. The cold stretch is short-lived.

Today: Morning fog and patchy drizzle. Cloudy and breezy

>Highs: Mid to upper 40s

Saturday: Cloudy with wet snow in the west and rain in the east

>Highs: Mid to upper 30s west, upper 30s to low 40s east

Sunday: Lake effect snow north and seasonal

>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of lake effect snow north

>Highs: Low 30s

Tuesday: Scattered snow showers north

>Highs: Mid to upper 20s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Mid to upper 20s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and warmer

>Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.