Upper Michigan Today heads to Houghton: Checking in with the Huskies ahead of MTU-NMU hockey showdown

TV6's Elizabeth Peterson, Huskies mascot Blizzard and Dave Ellis.
TV6's Elizabeth Peterson, Huskies mascot Blizzard and Dave Ellis.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 12:45 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Friday night the Michigan Tech Huskies will take on the Northern Michigan Wildcats in the first hockey rivalry matchup of the season.

Upper Michigan Today hit the road to the MacInnes Student Ice Arena to chat with Huskies’ head coach, Joe Shawan, student section Mitch’s Misfits, and the Huskies pep band ahead of Friday evening’s game.

TV6′s Elizabeth Peterson and substitute co-host Dave Ellis give viewers a behind-the-scenes look at what goes into a gameday production, as well as the history of the MacInnes Arena and its subsequent namesake John MacInnes.

Tickets are sold out but you can also catch the game on FOX UP at 7:00 p.m. ET. NMU hosts MTU on Saturday at 6:00 p.m. ET. That game airs on TV6.

UMT featured the NMU Wildcats earlier in the week.

