UP schools help with Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Schools in upper Michigan are chipping in to help the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign this Christmas season.

The Salvation Army calls it the ‘Battle of the High Schools.’

Negaunee, Rapid River, Westwood and Ishpeming are all participating. At Rapid River schools in Delta County, the school’s principal says she was approached by the Salvation Army to get the students to participate.

“I just knew that getting our students involved gives them a wider picture of the world and helping other people outside of Rapid River schools, so that is why I thought it would be important for our Key Club members be good examples for our other students on how to help each other in our community,” said Rachal Gustafson, Rapid River Schools principal.

Some students have been helping the Salvation Army with bell ringing for a few years already.

“I have been doing bell ringing since my sophomore year when I joined Key Club, and it’s a good thing, you get to help your community, help others, you get to meet people, it’s kind of refreshing to finally get out in the open,” said Brielle Spriks, Rapid River senior.

Students at Westwood have also joined the battle of the high schools. They won the competition last year and are looking to keep the traveling trophy at their school.

“It’s a kettle decorating contest where we, as a Key Club, we decorate the kettles and at each local grocery store we’ll place the kettles there and then we’ll go to bell ring and help raise money for the community. It feels good to participate in it and help with the community and it’s just a fun event to do at the Key Club,” said Nolia Dawson, Westwood Key Club president.

The Westwood Key Club advisor says the competition helps encourage more students to participate.

“It allows them to support their community but gives them a little extra incentive by allowing them a chance to win that traveling trophy and have bragging rights against Ishpeming and Negaunee,” said Mandy Moebius, Westwood Key Club advisor.

Ishpeming is the last school to ring the bells. That will happen this Saturday at Super One Foods in Negaunee from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

