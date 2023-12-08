UP nonprofits benefit from relief fund

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Nonprofit organizations around the U.P. continue to rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic, and another infusion of grant money is helping.

$35,000,000 in grant money was handed out this fall to state organizations from the Michigan Nonprofit Relief Fund. The Michigan Nonprofit Association and Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity Michigan’s nonprofit relief fund helps hundreds of non-profits in the state.

Teaching Family Homes of Upper Michigan Director of Facilities Dave Mastric said his organization received $25,000 for its residential group homes. Mastric said his organization has been servicing seven to 18-year-olds with mental behavioral issues since 1981.

“Different things expire at different rates. Every now and then you must replace refrigerators, replace stoves,” Mastric said. “Sometimes it’s time for new carpeting or replacing carpeting with vinyl flooring, it’s all sorts of things that are constantly needing attention.”

Room at the Inn in Marquette Executive Director Chelsie Wilkinson said her organization also received $25,000 in September. She said the money went towards her employees’ salaries and the facility.

“The cost of serving people who are living at our shelter increases, we have not only got to maintain our services but also be able to pay our heating bills that have increased so it helps us fill the gap in that area,” Wilkinson said.

Wilkinson said small organizations like hers are the emergency safety nets in most communities.

“Even the holidays that many people have off, the folks that are providing these critical services are still showing up to work on those holidays because we know that people are in need all year round,” Wilkinson said.

Both Mastric and Wilkinson said they are thankful for this money, as it helps them carry out their missions daily.

