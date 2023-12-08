UP Children’s Museum hosts 20th annual Celebrity Art Auction

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Thursday, night the U.P. Children’s Museum hosted its 20th annual celebrity art event.

The free event featured original works of art from community members. Organizers said there was also an array of appetizers and alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks.

The Museum’s Executive Director Jessica Hanley said all money raised from the auction goes to the U.P. Children’s Museum.

“We do this every year because this is one of our biggest fundraisers of the year,” Hanley said. “This event brings in upwards of $20,000 every year and that helps support the museum and that money stays right here supporting our everyday functions and supporting our different programs and things that we do for the children.”

The museum’s staff said they’ll use the money to bring in more exhibits in the future, including a Virtual reality exhibit.

