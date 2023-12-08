Intersection in front of Houghton Walmart open again after 2-vehicle crash

Traffic is moving slowly through the intersection as crews clean up the scene.
Traffic is moving slowly through the intersection as crews clean up the scene.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 10:25 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The intersection of Memorial Road and Razorback Drive in Houghton is back open after crews responded to a two-vehicle crash Friday morning.

The intersection is in front of Walmart. TV6 has a reporter on scene who said first responders are moving traffic through slowly, but some are being diverted down Razorback Drive.

Injuries are unknown at this time.

The Houghton Fire Department, Houghton Police Department and Michigan State Police are on scene. We will update this story when more details are available.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

