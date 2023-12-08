Intersection in front of Houghton Walmart open again after 2-vehicle crash

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The intersection of Memorial Road and Razorback Drive in Houghton is back open after crews responded to a two-vehicle crash Friday morning.

The intersection is in front of Walmart. TV6 has a reporter on scene who said first responders are moving traffic through slowly, but some are being diverted down Razorback Drive.

Injuries are unknown at this time.

The Houghton Fire Department, Houghton Police Department and Michigan State Police are on scene. We will update this story when more details are available.

