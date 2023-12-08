Student ornaments from all 50 states on display outside White House

By Stetson Miller
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 4:40 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The National Christmas Tree is now lit in our nation’s capital, but you might not know there are also smaller trees that feature ornaments made by students from each state across the country.

While the National Christmas Tree is featured the most prominently outside the White House during the holiday season, there are also 58 smaller trees lining what’s called the Pathway of Peace around the larger tree.

Each is decked festively with ornaments featuring student artwork from one school in every U.S. state or territory.

Chelsea Sullivan, Public Affairs Specialist for the National Park Service, described the decorating process. “So each school has students that decorate ornaments and they bring the ornaments here to DC and then we decorate the Christmas trees,” said Sullivan.

Each tree represents a different state or territory and the ornaments are made by students ages 4 to 19. They’re all inspired by one question.

“To get ideas going, we prompt every school to tell us what makes their state or their home beautiful. So we have things from state birds to state flowers to monuments and even things like polar bears, just things that symbolize the state that they’re from,” said Sullivan.

The trees will remain on display until January.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Magnifying glass search generic
Munising Police Department locates 16-year-old runaway
Photo of David Hunner. The 32-year old was found shot to death in Marinette County in November...
Cold case conviction in Marinette County leads to renewed interest in decades-old murder case
Samantha LaJeunesse is facing potentially up to 24 years in prison
Former GINCC executive director arraigned for embezzlement
animal cruelty graphic
Couple accused of animal abandonment responds to information released by Marquette County Sheriff’s Office
Stephenson City Hall and the Public Works Department said Menominee Street and Railroad Street...
Residential-commercial building ‘total loss,’ 7 people displaced after fire in Stephenson

Latest News

Ethan Crumbley stands with his attorneys Paulette Loftin, left, and Amy Hopp, Friday, Dec. 8,...
Michigan teen gets life in prison for Oxford High School attack
NORTHBOUND is a post-apocalyptic story set in the northern wilderness.
NORTHBOUND film to premiere at Braumart Theatre in Iron Mountain
Interested residents would only have to pay for the price of the concrete.
Sidewalk replacements coming to Iron Mountain next spring
Serenity Buchmiller began baking when she was two to help keep her calm and focused.
8-year-old Escanaba girl starts business to help others
Los Angeles Angels TV play-by-play announcer Patrick O'Neal, right, poses with his father,...
Actor Ryan O’Neal dies at 82